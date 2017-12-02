Emanuele Milella

Meniga App Store

Emanuele Milella
Emanuele Milella
Hire Me
  • Save
Meniga App Store ios ui ux character animation app minimal typography vector clean illustration brand design flat ux ui branding rewards finance meniga app app store
Download color palette

I can't believe it!
Finally is out there. After so much hard work and effort the new Meniga app is alive. It was so much fun working with such an awesome team.

Congratulations Meniga Team!

Emanuele Milella
Emanuele Milella
Product Designer & Creative Director || Awwwards Judge
Hire Me

More by Emanuele Milella

View profile
    • Like