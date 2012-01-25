Itay Dreyfus

Social Icons

Itay Dreyfus
Itay Dreyfus
  • Save
Social Icons icon design icons web colors pink purple blue social
Download color palette

I have started to design some social icons and thought to go on..

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Itay Dreyfus
Itay Dreyfus

More by Itay Dreyfus

View profile
    • Like