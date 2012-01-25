Igor Garybaldi

Ruby Ladybug logo

Igor Garybaldi
Igor Garybaldi
  • Save
Ruby Ladybug logo ladybug box square logo adaptation icon ruby red insect bug gem
Download color palette

Logo adaptation for the Ruby developers conference.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Igor Garybaldi
Igor Garybaldi

More by Igor Garybaldi

View profile
    • Like