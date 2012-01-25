Margherita Gaffarelli

Global Mindset

TABS11, Issue 3, November 2011

Canvas8’s biannual summary of the key changes impacting people’s attitudes and behaviour around the world.

Now in its third issue, Keeping TABS connects major cultural developments to behavioural change. Through expert analysis, recent case studies and commercial thinking, we provide the in-depth knowledge and understanding that brands need in order to connect with fragmented, time-poor audiences. http://www.apricot-juice.com/meg/tabs11.php

