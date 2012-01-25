Alex Cican

Polaroid CSS3

polaroid frame portfolio photography web design
*UPDATE: The website is live: http://brianjcosborne.com

Working on a portfolio website for a photographer.
He wanted his photos to be displayed in polaroid style.

With the exception of the photos, no images were used to create the polaroid, round shadow and duct tapes. Pure CSS3!

