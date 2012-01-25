BT Livermore

Ice Cream Signs 02

BT Livermore
BT Livermore
  • Save
Ice Cream Signs 02 wood lettering typography ice cream sign painting
Download color palette

Detail painting almost complete, just a little more to do on "Sandwich" tomorrow and then some hardware to finish things up. These will all hang together vertically, with chalkboard slabs in between, for the shop to write their current special.

Eab9c06490e8ce79f2ed9d285b75480e
Rebound of
Ice Cream Signs
By BT Livermore
View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
BT Livermore
BT Livermore

More by BT Livermore

View profile
    • Like