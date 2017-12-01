Allie

18/100: | M4 |

18/100: | M4 | america vector lettering design arts drawing digital drawing illustration passion project art flowers watercolor digital illustration digital art procreate usa military m4 roses guns
Day 18 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! I was dying to see if I could illustrate an M4 on procreate.

Let me know what ya'll think!

