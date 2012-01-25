Ryan Glover

Swipe

Ryan Glover
Ryan Glover
Hire Me
  • Save
Swipe credit card blue billing account
Download color palette

Thinking of better ways to handle the input of payment info.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Ryan Glover
Ryan Glover
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Glover

View profile
    • Like