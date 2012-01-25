Abby Holcomb

USA monogram

Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
  • Save
USA monogram usa monogram lettering logo patch usaoa basketball sketch pencil
Download color palette

Prelim sketch logo idea for a basketball officials association. It needs to eventually be bolder, vector, and more "athletic" looking, and it would be embroidered on patches - but I like the hand drawn monogram look of this sketch on it's own.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Abby Holcomb

View profile
    • Like