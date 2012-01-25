By Bizarre Hands/Sucker Fish

This was a flyer I designed for a live "staged reading" of two plays, one by Joe Lansdale and another by Thomas Jane (who also starred).

I don't get the chance to do a lot of pure graphic design pieces, but I absolutely loved working on this, just concentrating on the design and the typography. It was hung up all around Los Angeles during the week of the show.

To read more about it and see the whole flyer, visit my art blog: http://robkellyillustration.blogspot.com/2011/11/live-steve-allen-theater.html