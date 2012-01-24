John Choura

LBC

John Choura
John Choura
Hire Me
  • Save
LBC long beach lbc
Download color palette

A Logo that'll never see the light of day (except for the dribbble world).

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
John Choura
John Choura
Professional designer, amatuer human
Hire Me

More by John Choura

View profile
    • Like