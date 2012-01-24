Richard Kwon

Color & Style Swatchbook

Promotional tool which helps homeowners interactively select and visualize GAF shingles based on color & style of their home. Finally back from the printer! 2500 samples for first run. Cover/packaging of shingle swatchbox which holds 72 cards of roofing shingle swatches. See the whole project at www.richardkwon.com

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
