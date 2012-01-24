Anthony Wartinger

Out of Shape

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Out of Shape shape hexagon orange white texture
Download color palette

Daily Design. Going to the gym just makes me realize that I am out of shape.

See it in full here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com/post/16449407321/daily-design-going-to-the-gym-just-makes-me

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like