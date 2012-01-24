Andy Clymer

2012 01 24

a = 10.0
for i in range(100):
   x = randint(0, 400/a) * a
   y = randint(0, 300/a) * a
   z = randint(0, 40/a) * a
   fill(1, 1, 1, 0.5)
   rect(x-a, y-a, z, z)
   fill(x/400, y/300, 0.5)
   rect(x, y, z, z)

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
