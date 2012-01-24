Zachary Johnson

Quadrolyte, Homebrew AD&D Monstrous Manual, c. 1993

Quadrolyte, Homebrew AD&D Monstrous Manual, c. 1993
Totally inspired by this gentleman, I thought it would be highly entertaining to dribbble some of my childhood works of art.

Jan 24, 2012
