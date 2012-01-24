Fernando Raam

Motorola RAZR

Fernando Raam
Fernando Raam
  • Save
Motorola RAZR download phone icon phone vector smartphone ai motorola rarz wireframe mockup ui template illustrator
Download color palette

Just having more fun making the best smartphones out there full in sexy vectors for my personal project: http://d.pr/IUFu

See a full preview: http://cl.ly/Dbrv

Any comments?

Fernando Raam
Fernando Raam

More by Fernando Raam

View profile
    • Like