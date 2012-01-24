Luis Zuno

Dribbble

Luis Zuno
Luis Zuno
  • Save
Dribbble freebie psd home page web layout page layout free psd
Download color palette

I am sharing the home page layout for my upcoming HTML template "Simpler" grab it: http://bit.ly/xAQcSi

Let me know your thoughts.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Luis Zuno
Luis Zuno

More by Luis Zuno

View profile
    • Like