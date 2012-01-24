Zach Wolf

Kinetic Type Project: Bacon Edition

Zach Wolf
Zach Wolf
  • Save
Kinetic Type Project: Bacon Edition bacon blue yum ron swanson
Download color palette

Working on a kinetic type project from a Parks & Rec episode, where Ron discusses his love for bacon wrapped shrimp. I would have loved to spend some more time on this, but my attention is stuck on my portfolio for a while.

Inspired by my previous bacon text for my work at Soulpancake. http://soulpancake.com/404

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Zach Wolf
Zach Wolf

More by Zach Wolf

View profile
    • Like