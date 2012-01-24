Andrew Coss

Love Sketch

Andrew Coss
Andrew Coss
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Sketch type illustration just love project
Download color palette

Creating some hand-drawn typography to include in the poster design.

Ce02394c034d4d6d66d23311c49d1589
Rebound of
The Just Love Project // February
By Andrew Coss
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Andrew Coss
Andrew Coss
Building brands @ YouVersion 🔥
Hire Me

More by Andrew Coss

View profile
    • Like