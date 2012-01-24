Jamie Paul

He wasn't lying: Triforce Tribute Sneak Peek

Sneak peek of my work in progress print for the upcoming Triforce Tribute show in Portland at Land Gallery. http://triforcetribute.landpdx.com/

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
