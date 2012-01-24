Amanda Bolten

Into The Woods Poster

beanstalk shoe leaves hair poster cape tail musical
Poster design for the musical Into The Woods, incorporating the four elements used in The Witches potion. Made while listening to the Original Cast Recording.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
