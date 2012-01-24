Pendar Yousefi

barfing printer

Pendar Yousefi
Pendar Yousefi
  • Save
barfing printer printer paper texture ink barf
Download color palette

having a little fun with colors

7d595066687f0cb4375f7b2b8dbba0a4
Rebound of
What's your printer?
By Pendar Yousefi
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Pendar Yousefi
Pendar Yousefi
biased towards action

More by Pendar Yousefi

View profile
    • Like