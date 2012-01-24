Nick Slater

Buster Sword Tribute to Rogie

Buster Sword Tribute to Rogie knifes wood texture screw wood grain buster sword
I love Rogie's work! Everytime he makes an awesome shot I can't help but, rebound since his little illustrations are so fun. Also, fun to make... would be cool if he made a book or something of all the cool weapons... Just a thought but, please check out his work... KILLER!

I also did 2 versions, one to give respect to Rogie and a awesome game with my first shot and then I did my style with a brown and wood grain on the second shot.

Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 10
By Rogie
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
