I’m giving my personal site a refreshed look for the new year; something a little brighter and more cheerful. At the same time, I’m reviewing some previous design decisions and simplifying layouts where possible.

I’ve removed three content blocks from the footer. However, these contained section links not present in the main navigation (on narrower layouts), so I need to refactor the header to ensure all links are present. I’ve decided to make search the primary navigation device, with an icon on the right revealing the full navigation menu.