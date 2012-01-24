Justin Wilkinson

Cinco Man! cinco de mayo running runner character sprinter illustration stylized
Just an illustration that I've been tinkering with for a client who organizes marathons. This one involves Cinco De Mayo thus the sombrero and maracas.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
