Gordon Clines

Oven Bits Micah

Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines
  • Save
Oven Bits Micah caricature avatar photoshop illustrator ovenbits
Download color palette

I've been working on caricatures of all the guys here at Oven Bits. This is the first of the series, none other than Mr. Micah Davis. (@mdavis)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines

More by Gordon Clines

View profile
    • Like