Pieter van der Beek

RBT v.01

Pieter van der Beek
Pieter van der Beek
  • Save
RBT v.01 illustration robot blueprint
Download color palette

Building an army, one cute yet ferocious little robot at a time...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Pieter van der Beek
Pieter van der Beek

More by Pieter van der Beek

View profile
    • Like