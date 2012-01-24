Ionut Zamfir

Tooltip

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
Tooltip tooltip map app pin interface
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like