live every day reflective life 2012 thanks typography
The last 12 months have been as hard as they have fruitful. A handful of personal events - that I won't get into here - completely changed the way I work, as well as the way I view my own life and the world around me.

If there's one thing I've learnt from all that has happened, it's this - Live every day like yesterday never happened.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
