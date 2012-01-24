Erica Sirotich

Vikings on a Whale

Vikings on a Whale illustration drawing viking whale dog childrens illustration
This isn't a new piece, but it was the favorite print of my Renegade Craft Fair booth last month. I'm now offering it at a larger size, in response to demand from an apparently large population of viking & whale lovers out there.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
