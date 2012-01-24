Alex Endsley

Energy Analytics

An energy company wanted an interesting way for users to see how much energy they were saving. So, I created large, colorful graphs that easily compared goals and progress. This was used as the feature on the users login page.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
