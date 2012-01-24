Santiago A.

Soft Creatures

Santiago A.
Santiago A.
  • Save
Soft Creatures font handwriting sketch soft creature typography
Download color palette

A collaboration with the prince rabbit for his new Tumblr account: http://softcreatures.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Santiago A.
Santiago A.

More by Santiago A.

View profile
    • Like