Working closely with Adobe, we teamed up to create this :60 colourful animation for the relaunch of the Education Exchange program.
Thanks to Loris F. Alessandria for producing these amazing illustrations and taking care of the art direction!
Check the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/56663929/Adobe-Education-Exchange

Posted on Nov 29, 2017
