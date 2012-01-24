Christoph Rauscher

Not Dead Just Asleep

Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher
  • Save
Not Dead Just Asleep watercolors lettering blue pale
Download color palette

I was playing around with different lettering styles. See the full lettering here.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher

More by Christoph Rauscher

View profile
    • Like