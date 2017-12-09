KeySpark Logo, Branding, and Business Cards

Our friends over at KeySpark asked So Magnetic to come and do a brand refresh of their logo design and social media headers.

With their transition from client services to SaaS products, they felt the need to change to a more iconic, professional design.

The challenge was incorporating the design to include the ideas of a lock an key, along with the literal spark in a way that was still professional and simple.

This design sits on their website along with the icon version created for their social media profiles.

You can follow them on Twitter @KeySpark_io

