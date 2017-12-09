Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darian Rosebrook

KeySpark Logo, Branding, and Business Cards

KeySpark Logo, Branding, and Business Cards startup logo logo design keyspark branding logo icon social media social media branding brand guidelines guidelines grid logo grid
Our friends over at KeySpark asked So Magnetic to come and do a brand refresh of their logo design and social media headers.

With their transition from client services to SaaS products, they felt the need to change to a more iconic, professional design.

The challenge was incorporating the design to include the ideas of a lock an key, along with the literal spark in a way that was still professional and simple.

This design sits on their website along with the icon version created for their social media profiles.

You can follow them on Twitter @KeySpark_io

If you're looking to create a solid, iconic logo for your business, why not put in a request at So Magnetic and we'll talk about how we can make your business more magnetic.

