KeySpark Logo Design - Grid

Our friends over at KeySpark asked So Magnetic to come and do a brand refresh of their logo design and social media headers.
With their transition from client services to SaaS products, they felt the need to change to a more iconic, professional design.
The challenge was incorporating the design to include the ideas of a lock an key, along with the literal spark in a way that was still professional and simple.
This design sits on their website along with the icon version created for their social media profiles.
You can follow them on Twitter @KeySpark_io
If you're looking to create a solid, iconic logo for your business, why not put in a request at So Magnetic and we'll talk about how we can make your business more magnetic.