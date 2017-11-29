Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Kate Photography Personal Promo Website: Photo Details Page

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Kate Photography Personal Promo Website: Photo Details Page imagery minimalistic clean picture detail view blog web photography photo ux ui
Kate Photography Personal Promo Website: Photo Details Page imagery minimalistic clean picture detail view blog web photography photo ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 35.png
  2. 35_large.png

Hi there,

This is a photo details page of the website I designed for a very talented fashion photographer Kate. I was amazed at her skills and immediately decided to help her out with elevating her web presence and showcasing amazing works.

Check the attachment for the full-size. Also review the full case at Behance

Stay tuned for more shots from me really soon:
Always eager to hear your feedback!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Kate
Rebound of
Kate 1/2 Single photo page
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
View all tags
Posted on Nov 29, 2017
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like