Bill Kenney

Portfolio Is Live!!!

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio Is Live!!! launch portfolio web design focus lab
Download color palette

Our new site is live!!! Check it out and let us know what you think. Also be sure to check out the latest blog post for some goodies :)

http://FocusLabLLC.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab →
Hire Me

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like