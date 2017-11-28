zhaotianyu

2x Invitation for you

Hi,I just got two invitations
Follow me and post your best short or your behance Portfolios to my e-mail:zhaotianyu227711@hotmail.com
Winners will be announced next week
Good luck :)
If your work is on a webpage, it must be Behance, because for some reason I may not be able to access the other pages you send
Posted on Nov 28, 2017
