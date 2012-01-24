Jelio Dimitrov

I was asked to design the website of one of the most popular skate/surf/snow stores in Bulgaria. They wanted a website with good navigation suitable for browsing the big variety of products they offer. It was required that the webpage is well designed for mobile devices and tablets as well. All comments and appreciations are most welcome. You can take a look at the website at www.contrabanda.bg and my personal blog www.arsek.eu

