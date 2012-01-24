Ruzafa Guide illustration detail

Héctor Campoy

Héctor Campoy

Illustration detail done for a shop guide of Ruzafa, one of the most popular and trendy neighborhoods of Valencia (Spain).

Done in Estudio Merienda
www.guiarussafa.org
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
