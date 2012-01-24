Evgeniya Rodina

Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina
Localclasses Art paper people character origami mascot artist easel
Paper artist with an easel for LondonClasses.co.uk
Drawn in Turbomilk, 2010.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina

