Tilted Screenshot on a Phone on a Desk

Tilted Screenshot on a Phone on a Desk
UPDATE: A few people asked for the image. If you want it for whatever reason here ya go: http://cl.ly/Dd85/o

@ormanclark had tweeted about the excess of "tilted" @dribbble screenshots. Thought I'd have a little fun with it.

Dedicated to a man who does it well, @joshhemsley

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
