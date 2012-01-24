Corey Brinkmann

CCC Header / Logo

Corey Brinkmann
Corey Brinkmann
  • Save
CCC Header / Logo content curation contest logo header colors woven seo marketing grain simple font
Download color palette

This was a quick last minute graphic and logo I did for a contest for Content Curation. The idea is that you take multiple strands of content and bring them together into one cohesive place/feed.

Feedback?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Corey Brinkmann
Corey Brinkmann

More by Corey Brinkmann

View profile
    • Like