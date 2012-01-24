TTC Station Portfolio Work Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For displaying my work on this portfolio, I thought of copying the signage you see in TTC subway stations, with the actual work posing as an advertisement.
I'm not psyched about the frame surrounding the image, and there's still work to be done on the "Details" sign, but I figured I'd post this anyway.