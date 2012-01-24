Santiago Castillo

TTC Station Portfolio Work Page

For displaying my work on this portfolio, I thought of copying the signage you see in TTC subway stations, with the actual work posing as an advertisement.
I'm not psyched about the frame surrounding the image, and there's still work to be done on the "Details" sign, but I figured I'd post this anyway.

Rebound of
TTC Transfer Ticket
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
