What's your printer?

I wanted to ask all you designers/illustrators out there, what printer do you use at home? Are you happy with it?

I'm looking for a decent home printer for printing proofs and small personal jobs. Preferably one that can handle 11 x 17 sheets.

I've been using Canon MP560 and MP480. They both do a decent job of doing borderless 8.5x11 prints, but don't handle 11x17.