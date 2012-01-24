Pendar Yousefi

What's your printer?

What's your printer?
I wanted to ask all you designers/illustrators out there, what printer do you use at home? Are you happy with it?

I'm looking for a decent home printer for printing proofs and small personal jobs. Preferably one that can handle 11 x 17 sheets.

I've been using Canon MP560 and MP480. They both do a decent job of doing borderless 8.5x11 prints, but don't handle 11x17.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
