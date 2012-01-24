Poster - Web Design

Playing wiht lettering! This is a photo of a poster about web design I made last year. The text say: "Il webdesign o web design, letteralmente progettazione per il world wide web, è un'espressione inglese utilizzata anche nella lingua italiana per indicare la progettazione tecnica, strutturale e grafica di un sito web."

It is teh italian explaination of what Web Design is. You can find the full explaination on wikipedia, just search WEB DESIGN!

http://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_design

The font I used is LEAGUE GOTHIC