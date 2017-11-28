Overtime with Khoi Vinh

In Overtime episode 26, we chat with @Khoi Vinh, Principal Designer at Adobe, co-founder of Mixel and Kidpost, and former Design Director of New York Times Online. We discuss Khoi’s role at Adobe, the recent launch of Adobe XD, the pros and cons of working for big (or small) companies, Adobe’s recent effort to impact diversity in creativity in a positive way, how Khoi got started with design, publishing on personal websites vs Medium, the benefits of having your own custom blog, and more.

