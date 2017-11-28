Kotra Architecture Bureau Team Page Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Yo,
This is an animated team page of the website I created for my friends from a cool architecture bureau called Kotra. They trusted me with elevating their entire digital appearance to a completely new level.
Stay tuned for more interactive shots from me in the near future. Always eager to hear what you guys think about my works!
