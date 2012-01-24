Thomas Davis

Overlap

Thomas Davis
Thomas Davis
isometric graphics poster
A design I created for the"overlap" brief on GotBrief http://gotbrief.com/project/tedavis/hexagons

3 overlapping hexagons create a pretty cool effect of cubes - also a rather nice cubed heart shape too!

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Thomas Davis
Thomas Davis

